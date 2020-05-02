Anxiety and depression are hitting many in the region during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, local psychologists and therapists say.
“I’m seeing increased anxiety among patients – particularly those who have to continue to work in stressful conditions,” said psychologist Richard Kutz, behavioral health faculty representative for Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s family medicine residency.
Nurses, doctors, emergency medical responders are all feeling the pressure of continuing vital services at the risk of their own safety, Kutz said.
But it’s not just those on the front lines of fighting the virus.
Employees at grocery stores, convenience stores and other essential retail businesses are also at risk.
“For these workers, it’s a case of ‘I need my job.’ Quitting is not an option,” Kutz said.
Angie Richard, clinical director for Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates, is seeing a sense of grief in many of her clients.
“It’s actually quite logical,” Richard said. “We’ve had something happen in a very short period of time that changed our lives. Anything we lose that used to be part of us and we now no longer have, for whatever reason, brings up those feelings.”
Lost ‘daily structure’
Almost everyone’s life has been upended by stay-at-home restrictions, business closings, job losses and fear of the disease.
“The biggest thing that came out of this is: We lost our daily structure,” Richard said. “It’s absolutely important for every human being to have some daily structure.”
The loss or shifting of everyday routines is especially challenging for those recovering from addiction, said Jeremy Woodhead, manager of Conemaugh Health System’s New Visions Chemical Dependency Program.
“Usually, in active addiction, chaos and isolation are not very good for the recovery process,” Woodhead said. “The interruption of services is probably really maddening.”
The good news is behavioral health and recovery programs across the region continue to provide services through video conferencing and telephone sessions.
Local Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings have gone online, and New Visions’ intensive outpatient program has continued through the Zoom video conferencing platform, Woodhead said. The outpatient program has classes of about 15 people who meet three hours a day, three days a week. Participants then have hour-long sessions with the facilitator.
“The group has really bought into that,” Woodhead said. “I think they are not only benefiting, but enjoying those three hours where they are connected to people who are going through the same things they’re going through.”
‘There to support you’
Lack of internet and cell phone service in some areas is challenging, but counselor Jenna Epstein of Nulton Diagnostics and Treatment Center said behavioral health workers are being creative to provide support.
“Everybody in the field is making an effort to be as available as possible,” Epstein said.
She has one client in a rural area where even phone service can be spotty. The client is checking in by email. While that situation is not optimum, Epstein said it helps the client feel support during the crisis.
“That’s maybe the most important part of dealing with your mental health now: Just feeling like someone is there to support you, whether it’s a professional, a family member or a neighbor,” Epstein said.
All of the local programs are still accepting new clients with technology to enroll by phone or on line.
Psychologist Mary Berge, owner of Dr. Mary Berge and Associates, says few new clients have contacted her, but her existing clients have asked for more additional sessions or more time. She suspects some people are waiting until communities start to reopen.
Berge says the current situation can cause people to turn to negative coping skills such as overeating, alcohol or drug abuse and domestic abuse.
“At the end of things,” she said, “we are going to see a surge of people who are going to need mental health professionals more than ever.”
Getting back to normal will create a new set of mental health stressors, she said.
“This is going to change us all in some way, shape or form,” Berge said. “I think one of the most effective things people can do at this point is to make a decision how we want to be different from this. It doesn’t have to be a negative.”
Richard said people should not blame themselves for being overwhelmed by the situation.
“Remember, you’ve been through an international crisis,” Richard said. “This is not something easy. This is not just a walk in the park. We end up beating ourselves up by thinking we have to get back to normal. The reality is: It’s going to be a new normal.”
Be active, set goals
The experts offered some advice for handling the stress of the COVID-19 situation while preparing for the new normal as restrictions are lifted.
Kutz said the often-heard advice of reaching out to others, interacting with people and being physically active are all valid.
“I think staying connected becomes very important,” Kutz said. “Don’t isolate yourself – even though we are trying to physically isolate.”
Richard and Berge said maintaining or reintroducing some structure and daily routines can help.
“Now is the time to say, ‘OK, enough is enough. I need to get back into a routine,’ “ Richard said.
Richard suggests setting regular mealtimes and bedtimes, even for adults. And it’s still important to have a healthy diet and drink enough water.
Berge said setting daily goals is helpful, along with getting some physical activity.
“Step away from the computer and engage different parts of your brain,” Berge said.
Richards suggests some “pandemic-free television” and limiting social media.
For couples and families, Epstein suggests setting a time for everyone to just say how they are feeling about the situation and the relationships.
“Take the time to check in,” Epstein said. “Let the others talk and don’t respond. Everybody gets to voice how we’re doing. Do it together and take it as a positive experience.
‘Irritability is high’
While it is important to check in with others and support those living along, Epstein said not to forget about taking care of oneself.
“It’s so easy not to put yourself first and practice self-care,” she said. “Find that little bit of time to check in with yourself, remembering how you are doing is so important.”
Richard also stressed self-care.
“We can’t do it all at once,” she said. “Have compassion on yourself. Take time for yourself.”
The counselors have seen angst rising over social distancing measures and masking.
“This is a bizarre time,” Berge said. “Irritability is high right now. People are touchy right now. Give everybody a wide berth and be patient.
“There are so many sides to this and it’s all legitimate. You don’t know what’s going on in that person’s life.”
Everyone responds to trauma and stress in his or her own way, Richard said.
“Be tolerant because you don’t know how that person is handling it,” she said.
When feeling the stress, Richard said, “take a deep breath,” have a cup of coffee and watch the birds.
“Emotions come and then they go,” she said. “This is not a forever thing. Recognize what’s in your control and how you are going to respond.”
‘This is going to pass’
Berge recommends deep-breathing exercises, which means slowly inhaling through the nose holding it briefly and slowly exhaling through the mouth.
“Remember that life is not on hold,” Berge said. “This is going to pass. Life is just going to be different. Treat every single day like it is precious. Find reasons to smile. Find reasons to be alive and happy.”
For those who feel they need more help, all of the counselors are accepting new clients.
Symptoms of serious mental health issues include mood swings, prolonged sadness, confused thinking, excessive fears or feelings of guilt, withdrawal from friends and activities, significant tiredness, low energy or problems sleeping, major changes in eating habits, excessive anger or violence and suicidal thoughts.
If the symptoms are severe, the hospital emergency rooms are open and help is available by calling 911 or the Cambria County Crisis hotline, 877-268-9463.
The Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force’s Facebook page offers information. The task force is coordinating with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to promote an online training, “Talk Saves Lives” on Monday.
“In this online session, you’ll learn more about the scope of suicide, research on prevention, the risks and warning signs, and how together, we can help prevent more senseless deaths.” task force Co-Chairman Byron Smith said. “When it comes down to it, in these tough times, it’s all about reaching out and being available to others who may need your help.”
