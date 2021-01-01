HEALTH MATTERS | Infectious disease specialist: Technology behind COVID-19 vaccines in development for years, offers new frontier for medicine

Although the two COVID-19 vaccines approved this last month both use different approaches from any other vaccine, the science behind the new medicine has been in development for more than 20 years.
Dr. Louis Schenfeld of Johnstown, a retired infectious disease specialist, said the messenger RNA approach has been researched since the 1990s but was never developed for widespread use.
“Significant advances have only been made in the past decade enabling their clinical application,” Schenfeld said. “It has never been commercially viable. They never had a pandemic to use it on.”
Most vaccines use some form of a virus or bacteria to trigger the body’s immune system to fight the infection. With messenger ribonucleic acid vaccines, abbreviated as mRNA, the trigger is a protein normally produced by the virus that prompts the immune response, Schenfeld said.
The National Human Genome Research Institute says the mRNA is a version of the gene that leaves the cell nucleus and moves to the cytoplasm of the cell. There, it essentially tells the cell what proteins to make.
Scientists discovered the mRNA responsible for the manufacture of the protein in the now-familiar coronavirus cells’ familiar “spikes” and have used that information to make the vaccines, Schenfeld said.
The coronavirus uses the spikes to catch hold of a cell and create an entry point. But by injecting a slightly modified mRNA, the vaccine convinces the body to produce a version of the protein on its own, Schenfeld explained.
Even though the body’s own cells produce the spike protein, the immune system recognizes it as a foreign agent and produces antibodies to fight it. The antibodies remain in the bloodstream and attack live coronavirus if it tries to infect the body.
So essentially, the cell-produced proteins do the job of dead or weakened viruses used in other vaccines, he said.
“Your body is the one producing the vaccine,” Schenfeld said. “It makes the protein the culprit.
“Put another way, we are intentionally exposing our bodies to an important part of the viral structure without exposing our bodies to the virus itself. In this way, we can create antibodies to the virus without danger of contracting the infection itself.”
'Very robust success'
Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines use the mRNA approach, which allowed for faster development and production of new vaccines. Instead of having labs grow enough virus to make millions of doses, the drug-makers mass-produce artificial messenger RNA and an agent to introduce it to the body.
The technology allowed the two companies to complete trials and be ready to distribute vaccine ahead of others that are still in development.
While some have raised concerns about the mRNA approach, it has been well researched, said Jill Henning, associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“This type of vaccine has been in used for clinical trials with cancers … for quite a few years with very robust success,” Henning said during a virtual town hall sponsored by The Tribune-Democrat and Pitt-Johnstown. “Some of those clinical trials are seeing the same kind of efficacy that is promised as a protective effect of both these vaccines.”
The vaccines’ clinical trials show 95% efficacy, which means only 5% of those who get both doses of either vaccine subsequently caught COVID-19, Henning said.
Schenfeld said anything with efficacy greater than 90% is “amazing” and that most widely used vaccines don’t approach that level.
“The only one I can think of is the shingles vaccine,” he said.
'Future applications'
The mRNA technology could represent a new frontier in medicine, Schenfeld said.
“If mRNA vaccines continue to be as promising as they appear to be, the future may hold more rapidly developable mRNA vaccines against new and unforeseen viruses, and could potentially improve our influenza vaccines,” he said. “Other future applications may be stimulating the immune system to fight cancer.”
Schenfeld is not alone in his optimism. Daniel Anderson, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology chemical engineering professor, also foresees the development of new vaccines and more.
“What’s particularly unique to mRNA is the ability to rapidly generate vaccines against new diseases,” Anderson said on the MIT website. “That I think is one of the most exciting stories behind this technology.”
Anderson’s colleague, Robert Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT, is one of the founders of Moderna.
Although the 72-year-old Schenfeld plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine when he is eligible, he acknowledges there are still some unknowns.
“As with any new vaccine, questions remain,” Schenfeld said. “For example: Does the vaccine prevent only a patient's symptoms or does it keep them from spreading the virus? How long will immunity last? Will future viral mutation lead to decreased immunity?
“With more time and research, we should be able to answer these and other questions that will inevitably arise.”