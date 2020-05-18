An updated reporting of COVID-19 deaths has added at least two additional deaths in the local four-county region.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health's COVID-19 website section now shows two deaths in Cambria County, two in Bedford County and one in Blair County. Sunday's update had single deaths in Cambria, Bedford and Somerset.
The Somerset County death was first listed May 2, but details in individual deaths are not released.
Revised numbers are apparently the result of a change in reporting. The health department's website now includes a detailed breakdown of death by age, race and gender.
Health department spokesman Nate Wardle said the new report is the result of transferring data a from one reporting system to another.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine explained during her press briefing the new system lists deaths by county of residence, instead of county where the death occurred. She gave the example of a nursing home resident who continued to maintain a home address in another county. That person's death would be listed in the residence county, but also listed on the long-term living facility report for the nursing home's county.
Details about individual deaths has not been reported by the health department, which cites privacy concerns.
Monday's noon update showed 822 additional COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths across Pennsylvania.
The daily report pushed state totals to 63,056 cases and 4,505 deaths.
Somerset County has three new cases for a total of 36 confirmed coronavirus infections.
Local counties with no change included Cambria with 54, Bedford with 32 and Blair with 38.
Monday's update did not list the total COVID-19 deaths by county.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,626 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,111 cases among employees, for a total of 15,737 at 561 facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 4,479 of our total cases are in health care workers.
The update of death data on the website features additional breakdowns b
