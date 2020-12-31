The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,992 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 263 in Westmoreland County and 120 in Cambria County.
The report also included 306 new deaths attributed to the virus, including 14 in Westmoreland County and seven in Cambria County, where the official death tolls reached 423 and 250, respectively. The tally of deaths for the state as a whole now stands at 15,978.
The report also included six new deaths in Indiana County, three each in Somerset and Clearfield counties and two each in Bedford and Blair counties. Those counties’ death tolls now stand at 123, 81, 50, 94 and 175, respectively.
Thursday’s report of 306 new deaths almost matched the record high of 319 included in Wednesday’s report, and both figures surpassed the previous one-day high of 278 in Dec. 16’s report – although state health officials have noted that the number of new deaths included in each day’s report represents the number of deaths reported to the Department of Health on the previous day. In reality, those deaths may have occurred over a span of several days.
“When we report today over 300 tragic deaths, those are not all deaths that happened yesterday,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press briefing Wednesday. “Those are deaths that the reporting came in yesterday that we are putting out today.”
Pennsylvania’s total COVID-19 case count is now 640,325. Thursday’s report included 103 new cases in Somerset County, 30 in Bedford County, 59 in Blair County, 39 in Indiana County and 67 in Clearfield County.
