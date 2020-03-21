HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Allegheny County had been confirmed.
That brings the statewide total to 371 cases in 28 counties.
No positive tests have been recorded in Cambria, Somerset or Bedford county, according to state data.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press statement. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Statewide, 3,766 patients have tested negative, and two people have died from COVID-19, Levine said.
