In less than three weeks, all adults in Pennsylvania will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
The accelerated vaccine strategy the Department of Health announced Wednesday expands eligibility to all Phase 1b essential workers on Monday, Phase 1c essential workers on April 12 and the general public, Phase 2, on April 19.
“The vaccine landscape continues to evolve as the federal government is increasing allocations to more retail pharmacy chains across the country,” said Alison Beam, acting secretary of health. “To ensure that vaccine continues to get to people efficiently and equitably, Pennsylvania is adapting its plan to allow workers in targeted industries to access any of the three vaccines available at providers throughout the state, and to accelerate our eligibility for remaining phases of the state’s vaccination plan.”
The state is currently focusing its vaccine efforts on the remaining Phase 1a workers, which includes law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers and employees of the food and agriculture industries.
Phase 1b includes first responders, correctional officers, Postal Service workers, clergy, individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs and employees in manufacturing, education, public transit and support of houses of worship.
Phase 1c includes employees in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, housing construction, banks and finance, information technology, communications, energy, legal services, media, public safety, public health – and federal, state, county and local governments.
With more than 5 million vaccine doses administered, 31% of those ages 16 and over have received at least one dose and 1,830,605 people are fully vaccinated.
Where rates are rising
Meanwhile, Centre and Westmoreland counties recorded triple-digit increases as the state’s COVID-19 surge continues, the health department reported.
There were two additional Cambria County deaths and one each in Somerset and Blair counties.
Wednesday’s report included 4,557 additional positive cases and 44 new deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,024,857 cases and 25,093 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 29 cases, Somerset County added 16 cases, Bedford County added nine cases, Blair County added 30 cases, Indiana County added 28 cases, Clearfield County added 56 cases, Centre County added 105 cases and Westmoreland County added 126 cases.
