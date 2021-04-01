In less than three weeks, all adults in Pennsylvania will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
The accelerated vaccine strategy that the Department of Health announced Wednesday expands eligibility to all Phase 1B essential workers on Monday, Phase 1C essential workers on April 12 and the general public, Phase 2, on April 19.
“The vaccine landscape continues to evolve as the federal government is increasing allocations to more retail pharmacy chains across the country,” said Alison Beam, acting secretary of health.
“To ensure that vaccine continues to get to people efficiently and equitably, Pennsylvania is adapting its plan to allow workers in targeted industries to access any of the three vaccines available at providers throughout the state, and to accelerate our eligibility for remaining phases of the state’s vaccination plan.”
Less than three hours after Beam announced the expanded eligibility, Conemaugh Health System scheduled its first vaccine clinic for the general public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 at the Johnstown Galleria.
The health system has stepped up its ongoing vaccine program with clinics three days a week in Conemaugh East Hills, 1450 Scalp Ave.
The clinics will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday beginning next week. Eligibility will follow the state’s new accelerated schedule, Conemaugh announced.
Those enrolled in the health system’s MyChart online medical records program don’t have to register and will be contacted when they are eligible. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has a dedicated phone line, 814- 410-8400, for scheduling vaccinations.
Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free and Charitable Medical Clinic is also ready to expand its vaccine program, Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said.
“I’m really happy to see that expansion,” Danchanko said. “We are going to work very hard to get as many doses as we can and get people vaccinated.”
The free clinic plans to hold regular clinics at locations in Cambria and Somerset counties, offering 1,000 doses in each county.
“We want to look for COVID deserts – the small pocket communities where people can’t get out,” Danchanko said. “We want to go there.”
She said senior citizens and other vulnerable residents currently eligible Phase 1A who have not been able to schedule vaccines should not be concerned about getting passed over in the rush of newly eligible.
“We are always giving those vulnerable people priority,” Danchanko said.
Mainline Pharmacy’s director of pharmacy said the 10-store company is ready to offer up to a dozen clinics each week across its five-county market.
“This has consumed us for months,” John Pastorek said. “We have the capacity to do over 15,000 vaccines a week.”
Clinic information is posted on the company website, mainlinepharmacy.com. For those without internet access, registration is available by calling any of the pharmacy locations.
Registration for Highlands Health clinics is available at www.highlandshealthclinic.com or by phone for those who don’t have access to a computer by calling 814-534-6242 and selecting Option 4.
The state is currently focusing its vaccine efforts on the remaining Phase 1A workers, which includes law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers and employees in the food and agriculture industries.
Phase 1B includes first responders, correctional officers, Postal Service workers, clergy, individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs and employees in manufacturing, education, public transit and support of houses of worship.
Phase 1C includes employees in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, housing construction, banks and finance, information technology, communications, energy, legal services, media, public safety, public health and federal, state, county and local governments.
With more than 5 million vaccine doses administered, 31% of those ages 16 and over have received at least one dose and 1,830,605 people are fully vaccinated.
Targeting nursing homes with the initial vaccine supply has proven effective, the head of a national nursing home group said in a press release.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living released a study showing COVID-19 infections are down 96% since the first vaccines were administered to residents in December.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging and a major morale booster for front line caregivers who have been working tirelessly for more than a year to protect our residents,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of both organizations.
“This trend shows that when long-term care is prioritized, as with the national vaccine rollout, we can protect our vulnerable elderly population.”
In Pennsylvania, the number of residents who tested positive in long-term care homes rose by 3.4% since March 1, while the state’s total COVID-19 cases went up 10%.
Meanwhile, Centre and Westmoreland counties recorded triple-digit increases as the state’s COVID-19 surge continues, the health department reported.
There were two additional Cambria County deaths and one each in Somerset and Blair counties.
Wednesday’s report included 4,557 additional positive cases and 44 new deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,024,857 cases and 25,093 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 29 cases, Somerset County added 16 cases, Bedford County added nine cases, Blair County added 30 cases, Indiana County added 28 cases, Clearfield County added 56 cases, Centre County added 105 cases and Westmoreland County added 126 cases.
