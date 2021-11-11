JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nine COVID-19 deaths in Blair County, five in Somerset and three in Cambria are among nearly 200 fatalities statewide reported in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria County was again in the triple digits with 101 new cases Wednesday.
Wednesday’s report added 6,936 new cases and 196 deaths, bringing the state totals to 1,608,022 cases and 32,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The report included 1,667 old cases that were reinfections from Philadelphia not included in previous updates. A change in the federal definition of new cases required the adjustment, the health department said in a press release. Another adjustment is expected Monday for old reinfection cases from the 66 counties outside Philadelphia that are handled by the health department.
Excluding the old cases, the actual one-day increase was 5,269 new cases. Somerset County had 51 new cases, Bedford County had 17, Blair County had 94, Indiana County had 50, Clearfield County had 44, Centre County had 51 and Westmoreland County had 224.
In addition to the 17 deaths across Blair, Somerset and Cambria, Wednesday’s update showed eight Westmoreland deaths, two Indiana deaths and one death each in Bedford and Clearfield.
Meanwhile, combining the state and Philadelphia health department reports shows that 7,498,323 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Providers have administered 16,603,335 doses, including 1,092,895 boosters.
