Hyndman and Bedford Family Health Centers will be holding mask drives Sunday.
The Hyndman drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hyndman Family Health Center, 144 Fifth Ave.
The Bedford drive will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bedford Middle School, 440 E Watson St.
The drive-through only mask drive will provide each car with a pack of 10 surgical masks and are available while supplies last.
A mask drive at the Richland Family Health Center in the College Park Plaza will be held at a later date.
