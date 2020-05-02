Daphne Moot
Title: Drug and Alcohol Counselor.
Education: BS Rehabilitation Counseling.
Where do you work? Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Department: Behavioral Medicine/New Visions Chemical Dependency Program.
Years of service: 16.
Area of expertise: Behavioral Medicine/Chemical Dependency.
What are your thoughts/concerns about working through the COVID-19 crisis?
There are many emotions I am experiencing at New Visions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biggest is fear – fear of the unknown, fear of getting sick, fear of a loved one getting sick, and fear of someone relapsing on drugs or alcohol.
Now the battle becomes twofold – COVID-19 added to the opioid epidemic. The challenge came the first day of the stay-at-home order by Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. In treatment, emphasis is on the importance of not isolating oneself; now we are told to isolate.
We are told no large gatherings, however, recovery emphasizes fellowship. The challenge was keeping the people at New Visions engaged in treatment, but how?
The longer people isolate and have no connection with treatment, the more likely they could relapse.
New Vision’s treatment team developed a plan to contact people via the telephone. Conference calling was implemented for the intensive outpatient group counseling, however, this lacked the support people needed. Two weeks ago, a video chat format was started for the group and it was met with great enthusiasm from all participants. The group meets for nine hours per week in the program. Video chat gives the support that was lacking. There is a connection when seeing someone’s face. People are engaging, developing a fellowship with each other and they are continuing their recovery in difficult times.
The fear is changing to hope – hope for better days, a hope the pandemic will end soon, and a hope that recovery is possible despite the limitations we are encountering.
Community of residence: Richland Township.
