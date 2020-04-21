EBENSBURG – Donations of hand sanitizer and disinfectant were accepted Tuesday afternoon at Dauntless Fire Company’s hall by several Ebensburg-area police departments, fire companies and EMS agencies.
Jody Eberhart, a part-time Ebensburg police officer who is also the chief operating officer for the National Sheriffs’ Association LE SupplyPRO procurement program, said he reached out to Illinois-based manufacturer Strategia, a partner of that program, to solicit a donation of those products, which have become harder to find in recent weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting increase in demand.
Strategia agreed to donate quantities of its 8-Hour Defense hand sanitizer, which it claims is effective for eight hours or more, and its Microsure All-Purpose Cleaner and Disinfectant. Two Ebensburg dentists, Dr. Anthony Dill and Dr. Phil Woo, and two car dealerships, Ron Davidson Chevrolet Buick GMC and Freedom Ford Sales, provided financial support to increase the size of the donation.
“For them to come up and write the check says a lot about them and how they support the community,” said Chief Terry Wyland, of Ebensburg Borough Police Department. “We’ve always been very lucky here. They really support us, so we appreciate that.”
The total value of the donated hand sanitizer was about $6,000, Eberhart said.
The agencies that received the donated hand sanitizer were Ebensburg Borough Police Department, Cambria Township Police Department, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Dauntless Fire Company, Cambria Township Volunteer Fire Department, Revloc Volunteer Fire Department and Ebensburg EMS.
