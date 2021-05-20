Half of all adults in Pennsylvania are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Thursday.
The milestone was announced the same day the state was on track to administer its 10 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Thursday morning, providers had administered 9,969,849 vaccine doses, with an average of more than 65,300 doses being administered each day for the past week.
There are now 4,346,446 people who are fully vaccinated and another 1,637,837 partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
State and local COVID-19 cases continue to trend lower. Thursday’s report showed 1,430 additional positives statewide, marking the fifth consecutive day with fewer than 2,000 new cases. That hasn’t happened since before Pennsylvania first topped 2,000 daily cases on Oct. 22.
Cambria County added 29 cases, Somerset and Blair counties each added 25 cases, Bedford County added 17 cases, Indiana County added 15 cases, Clearfield County added nine cases, Centre County added six cases and Westmoreland County added 53 cases.
The rolling seven-day average for Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties continue a downward trend.
Thursday’s new cases brought the seven-day average to 27 cases a day for Cambria County, down from 42 cases two weeks ago.
Blair County dropped from an average of 46 cases to 24 cases over two weeks. Somerset dropped from 21 cases to 16 cases and Bedford dropped from 13 cases to eight cases a day.
There were no additional COVID-19 deaths in the eight-county region among 40 recorded statewide in Thursday’s update.
The report brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,191,532 cases and 26,965 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
It is estimated that 93% of all COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is more than 1,100,000 people.
