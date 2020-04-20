Johnstown business owners Kelly and Dave Morgan said they are ready to rebel against the state’s COVID-19 closure orders if they have to.
They said they would reopen by June 1 if the government hasn’t opened up businesses deemed “nonessential” by then.
It doesn’t matter what fines they may face, they said.
“If you are going to force our businesses to fail, then I’m going to fail going down fighting,” Dave Morgan said.
The couple lives in Richland and owns four MorGainz Fitness locations in Johnstown, Ebensburg and Somerset areas.
“It’s not like we are against the government,” Dave said. “It’s just that we have eight or nine years of blood, sweat and tears and capital in our business. To be forced to shut down for this long is to be forced to fail. We have to get going. We have to do it or we are going to die.”
Their feelings were shared Monday by hundreds who gathered at the Capitol in Harrisburg to protest the shutdown that is entering its sixth week.
Also on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said he’s taking small steps starting May 8 to loosen the stay-at-home order. But he cautioned that the economy would not fully reopen.
“In the coming days, we will build on standards I outlined last Friday, and discuss how Pennsylvania plans to move forward with a region-by-region and sector-by-sector approach to reopen business starting on May 8,” he said.
As the lockdown continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry held a press conference Monday to give an update about about a new safety net for people unemployed because of the shutdown.
Self-employed people are not usually eligible for unemployment benefits, but the federal COVID-19 relief package now makes self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers eligible for benefits.
Wolf rolled the new system out Friday through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. Over the weekend, 50,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA, but the system is not dispensing benefits yet, Department Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said Monday.
The new PUA system is funded by federal money and is separate from the state’s traditional unemployment compensation system that currently has 1.5 million claimants since March 15.
The Morgans applied for several of the available emergency loan programs offered by the state and federal government since the pandemic. The couple said they have been fortunate to receive funding through the Paycheck Protection Program on Monday, but it is restricted to payroll.
They have received nothing from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL).
That program has been oversubscribed, said Amy Bradley, president of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“EIDL advances were restricted by the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA),” Bradley said. “Instead of $10,000, the SBA placed a restriction that allows businesses to receive only a $1,000 advance per employee. Congress allocated $17 billion for EIDLs, but nearly 4 million businesses have applied, totaling $383 billion.”
Kelly said she’s been proactive in trying to reduce costs at the gyms.
“We contacted our loan providers and we are paying interest only; our landlords are allowing us to just pay half rent; there’s still electricity and gas to pay,” she said, adding that she was surprised at how high the bills were even though the gyms were closed.
They are aware that Pennsylvania State Police have the ability to enforce Wolf’s business closure order.
Since enforcement began March 23, there have been 273 warnings issued statewide – 28 of which were issued in the region including Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland – but there have been zero citations across the state, according to the state police website.
The Morgans said their patience for the shutdown will likely run out if it goes to June 1. That’s when they plan to reopen, with sanitization and social distancing prioritized, Dave Morgan said.
“People are getting depressed and anxious, especially people who live alone,” he said. “For them, going to the gym is a big social component.”
