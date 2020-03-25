The line was deep outside the Johnstown Family Kitchen on Bedford Street in Johnstown on Wednesday.
The Family Kitchen, a part of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul, is serving take-out food only, as the dinning room was closed amid COVID-19 reactions across Pennsylvania.
"We only let in five people at a time," Manager Greg Karcher said. "People are standing out in the cold and rain to get their food.
"It's very heart warming because you know you're doing a good deed."
Take-out meals are a available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Volunteers at the back door give away food from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Karcher said food is also distributed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Tonya Maris, standing in line with a mask covering her face, said she is grateful that the Family Kitchen remained open.
"They're being wonderful," she said. "They're giving out half gallons of milk and big things of soup. The Salvation Army, too, they're really trying to help."
Aaron Ayres said it was his second time visiting the Family Kitchen.
"I think it's great," he said. "I mean, it gives people something to look forward to every day.
"This is the most consistent thing in life," Ayres said. "They know this is a guaranteed thing."
Karcher said as many as 150 people have lined up for free meals. He's not sure when the dinning area will reopen.
"You know that people definitely need this food," he said. "They count on it and we're glad to be here to serve them."
Daryl Fisher watched traffic roll past while standing in line. He said drivers need to slow down when passing Family Kitchen so the aged and the wheelchair-bound can cross.
"They're not slowing down," he said. "One person almost got hit (Tuesday)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.