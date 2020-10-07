The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
An investigation by Spotlight PA and The Appeal into what happens to cash seized from drivers during traffic stops along one part of the Interstate 81 corridor deserves a closer look because it offers a troubling first glance.
According to the investigation, state police have seized $608,000 in cash from drivers during stops in three central Pennsylvania counties – Cumberland, Dauphin and Franklin – and too much of the money is kept by police even if people were never charged with a crime.
“Of the 32 cases The Appeal and Spotlight PA reviewed, the state returned cash or property only when a lawyer got involved, according to case records from the Office of the Attorney General,” the report noted. “Out of the $608,000 seized and subsequently prosecuted, the attorney general’s office gave back less than $60,000 after negotiating with property owners’ lawyers.”
Pennsylvania law permits law enforcement to seize property and keep it even if a person is never charged or even acquitted. According to the report, in federal criminal cases, individuals receive their property back if acquitted.
In a third of the cases reviewed by The Appeal and Spotlight PA, police seized cash and kept it from people who were never charged with a crime or issued a traffic ticket. One case involved a man carrying three cartons of cigarettes from Virginia when he was stopped. The cigarettes were not taxed in Pennsylvania, as required by law.
Troopers seized $38,500, money the driver said was from his sister after she sold a restaurant. He said he was returning to New York, where he lived, to deposit the money, when he was stopped.
According to The Appeal and Spotlight PA, the man was fined $400 for evading $90 taxes on the cigarettes. The state kept the $38,500. One expert told reporters the practice is essentially “highway robbery.”
A state police spokesman said the seizures and forfeitures – overseen by the state attorney general’s office – are “done in accordance with state and federal law and department regulation.”
Then those laws and regulations need to be changed and sooner rather than later. Thirty-five states, including Pennsylvania, allow law enforcement to keep most of the money seized.
If crimes are committed and the money is linked to them, let the law decide. But when nothing illegal has happened, the money should be justifiably returned.
Otherwise, it opens a Pandora’s box of potential wrongdoing.
