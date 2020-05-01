KOWALSKI[mdash] Lois Jane (Gillin), 88, formerly of Ebensburg, Cresson, and Nanty Glo passed away April 29, 2020 at Epworth Manor, Tyrone, Pa. Born September 1, 1931 in Ebensburg, daughter of the late Lawrence "Pap" and Olive (Brothers) Gillin. Preceded in death by husband John Kowalski, bro…