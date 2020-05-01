The following editorial appeared in The (Mankato, Minnesota) Free Press, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Drinking hot lemon juice, sitting in the sun, smoking marijuana. If only it were so simple. But none of these purported preventive measures or treatments for the novel coronavirus work.
Now more than ever, the public has to be vigilant when bombarded with new information from multiple places, including the Wild West known as social media.
Finding trustworthy sources means everything these days when it comes to acting on information.
If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, the state Department of Health, the Mayo Clinic or other reputable institutions or experts are not supporting the information you run across, be suspicious.
It’s a disservice to every American when politicians decide they are health experts, whether that means telling you that over-the-counter insulin is a cheaper option for diabetics or that hydroxychloroquine looks to be a surefire treatment of COVID-19.
President Donald Trump touted use of the drug hydroxychloroquine in a briefing April 5 without the backing of the well-respected Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who accompanies the president at briefings.
“What do you have to lose?” Trump asked five times.
Apparently, you could lose a lot, but we probably don’t know enough yet. The biggest U.S. study so far on hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness for COVID-19 shows there were more deaths among those given the drug versus standard care.
The recent study, not yet reviewed by other scientists, involved 368 patients in Veterans Affairs medical centers.
About 28% who were given hydroxychloroquine plus usual care died, versus 11% of those getting routine care alone.
That’s not to say the drug used for malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus shouldn’t ever be tried as treatment for any virus patient, but jumping to quick conclusions about it being a miracle cure does no one any good. And it can cause serious side effects.
The Food and Drug Administration has warned against use of the drug outside of hospitals or a formal clinical trial.
And the misinformation just keeps coming. Two disinfectant companies put out a statement last week urging people not to inject disinfectant after Trump nonchalantly wondered aloud during a briefing if disinfectants could be injected into people, saying the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
William Bryan, of the Department of Homeland Security, also said “emerging results” from new research suggest solar light has a powerful effect in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air. If that were true, why would warm places such as Australia, Iran and Florida have so many reported COVID-19 infections?
Bryan made the remark despite scientific advisers previously telling the White House that no good evidence yet exists that the heat and humidity of summer will rein in the virus without continued public health measures.
COVID-19 as we know by now is not the same as the seasonal flu.
This caveat should rule during this difficult time: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t true.
And no, drinking bleach, taking cocaine and wearing your mask inside out also won’t stop or prevent COVID-19.
Instead, wash your hands with soap and water, avoid touching your face, maintain social distancing, keep away from groups and avoid people who are sick.
Until a vaccine is developed, you can do what you can to be safe by being smart.
