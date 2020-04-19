Heirloom tomatoes and basil are growing in the greenhouses at Yarnick’s Farm.
Summer’s sweet corn is already planted on 25 acres.
Meanwhile, about 30 miles away in Nicktown, Scott Farabaugh is tending to the first crops he expects to deliver to Blue Goose Farm CSA members in early June.
But, as the produce is budding to life with the vibrant colors of spring, neither Farabaugh nor Dan Yarnick, owner of the farm in Indiana County, are exactly sure how those goods will be sold this year, as they deal with the unknowns of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on consumer purchasing and the agriculture sector overall.
Blue Goose operates by having participants pay a flat fee in the spring, which gets them a weekly box of produce – dropped off at designated pickup spots – throughout the summer and autumn. More than 300 people joined the CSA last year. But, with high unemployment and business closures due to the outbreak, Farabaugh extended the early discounted buy-in period.
“We had a lot of people who didn’t even know if they’d have a job by this summer,” Farabaugh said. “We moved our ‘early bird’ where you can sign up to May 1. Our April 1 deadline was right when everybody was getting laid off. Everybody just doesn’t know what’s going to happen. That’s the biggest thing that’s affecting us.”
‘Wholesale business’
Yarnick sells food at an onsite store and at other locations, including the weekly farmers market in downtown Johnstown. Business has been steady at his shop – where customers can get curbside pickup, thus avoiding exposure to other people.
But a large part of his business also involves supplying restaurants, which are now closed to the public, except for takeout or delivery.
“In some ways, it’s hurt me pretty bad because we have a big wholesale business for the food service,” Yarnick said. “We grow a lot of greenhouse basil and the restaurants are all closed.
“A lot of our business was Paragon Foods, (a distributor) out of Pittsburgh for all the high-end restaurants. It’s hurt us on that end.”
A prolonged stay-at-home order could have a significant negative impact on his business, which employs about two dozen workers with a payroll of more than $330,000.
“If this continues a long time, it scares me,” Yarnick said. “I don’t know if people are going to have money to buy the food. Who knows?”
Farabaugh says “I just pray this uncertainty gets over with.”
“That’s the biggest problem I think I have and even my family and most of the people I know,” Farabaugh added. “Nobody knows. We’ve never been this way before. I just wish we’d be able to know when things can be somewhat back to normal because I don’t know if we’re ever going back to normal. I don’t know what we’ll call normal.”
‘No playbook’
All sectors of agriculture – produce, specialty crops, dairy and livestock – are being affected, which then impacts customers in supermarkets and restaurants. With many processing plants closed due to the pandemic, Dallas Pursley, executive chef at Balance Restaurant in downtown Johnstown, has noticed that “ground beef is a super hot commodity right now as well as primal cuts.”
“At this point in time, we’re trying to resource from wherever we can get things,” Pursley said.
Tommy Nagle, president of the Cambria County Farm Bureau, said some cattle farmers are waiting weeks to get their cows processed, although none of the 100 or so head he is currently raising in St. Augustine are ready for slaughter.
“When they do get the plants opened back up, the cattle are going to come in probably 100 to 150 pounds heavier than they normally will,” Nagle said.
“So you’re going to have a lot of extra pounds on the market that you wouldn’t have had, so I think that’s going to continue to keep the price down because the longer they’re feeding the cattle they’re gaining 3½ pounds a day.”
Nagle also is being hurt by price drops in corn and soybean, which he grows.
Nagle, like other farmers in the bureau, is trying to find a way to slow financial losses during the unprecedented economic downturn.
“There’s really no playbook,” Nagle said. “There’s really nothing we can do to combat that. If you didn’t forward-contract your prices, you’re really set on looking at what the market is offering today.
“Really, to combat the environment we’re in, you almost had to have prices locked in earlier – which, obviously, hindsight is 20/20. It puts farmers and agriculture in a pretty tough position in general.”
