Cambria County politicians, anti-drug advocates and other volunteers delivered breakfast on Thursday to first responders at the county’s 104 police stations, fire departments and ambulance stations.
The occasion was the First Responders Appreciation Event – a modification of the annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast meant to comply with restrictions on in-person gatherings made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really had to do it this year, more than ever,” said Ronna Yablonski, executive director of the Cambria County Drug Coalition, whose Faith-Based Sector Committee partnered with local churches and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office to plan the event.
Volunteers met beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday in Johnstown’s Cambria City section at Ace’s, where they picked up gift-wrapped commemorative plaques and paper bags full of pastries, fresh fruit and breakfast bars to be driven to first responders across the county.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky walked out of Ace’s with bags to be delivered to volunteer firefighters in Blandburg, Northern Cambria and Nicktown at the northern end of the county, while state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. had the job of delivering bags to Northern Cambria EMTs and paramedics.
Chernisky called the event “a part of giving back to the community” and “a small way to say thank you,” and Langerholc added that it’s “so important to thank all of our first responders and EMS personnel who put their lives on the line on a daily basis to ensure that we remain safe.”
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer was tasked with supplying police in Johnstown, police and firefighters in Richland Township, and firefighters from Patton and Ebensburg’s Dauntless Fire Co.
“It’s very important,” said Neugebauer, “to recognize and honor those who spend large parts of their lives serving others and working in conditions that are oftentimes less than ideal, under extremely stressful situations, and who serve the community. From my office’s perspective, police, fire, EMS, they all play a vital role in crime-fighting.”
The food and other items in the bags were donated by Ace’s, Damin Printing, Friendly City Box Co., Lambcakes, Marie’s Nutcracker Sweet, Nuttin’ from Germany, PPE Medical Supplies, Tony Sunseri Wholesale Food Distributors and Top Dog Productions.
