With one stitch at a time, area residents are making protective masks to keep those who are working in coronavirus environments safe.
After receiving an email appeal from Zimmerman’s Quilt Shop in New Enterprise looking for people to make masks for medical professionals, quilter Linda Varner knew she wanted to help.
“I thought that sounded like fun, and I have tons of leftover fabric, so I decided to get involved,” the Hollsopple resident said. “I contacted them and was put in touch with the person at Conemaugh (Memorial Medical Center) spearheading it and said I was willing to make masks.”
Working alongside Varner in making masks are Darlene Bain, of Stonycreek Township, and her 10-year-old granddaughter Addi Sager.
They use a pattern that was supplied by Zimmerman’s.
Masks are 100% cotton and need to be sewn in a certain way so they’ll expand when they go around the face, covering the nose and mouth.
“They don’t want elastic; they have to be tied,” Varner said.
She said making these masks is a way to help those on the medical front lines.
“It’s fun to see them turn out because each one is unique and different and we’re not making them out of the same fabric,” Varner said. “Making these gives you a boost of energy and it’s been a blessing and it’s fun to bless others. I hope those who wear them can bring joy to someone else.”
Bain said the masks they are creating are all bright colors with fun patterns.
“It takes approximately a half hour to make with cutting it out and making all the four ties, and they’re sewn on a machine,” she said. “These also are washable.”
Bain said she likes to sew so working on the project has been enjoyable.
“I’m helping somebody out,” she said. “If they’re not able to get masks at the hospital, at least this provides some protection.”
Sager said she wanted to be involved because she loves sewing and thought it would be cool to help people who are potentially working around the virus.
“It’s important that they have these masks so they don’t get sick,” she said.
Sager said she has her sewing machine set up in her bedroom and works on the masks when the mood strikes.
“I sew about one or two a day,” Sager said. “I have a picture on my phone on how to do it but after my grandma taught me how I’ve remembered the steps.”
Along with Conemaugh, the trio also are making masks for UPMC Somerset and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
They started making the masks on Tuesday and have completed over 70 and plan to continue making them for as long as they are needed.
Oakland United Methodist Church, in Stonycreek Township, is serving as a drop-off location for completed masks where medical personnel are picking them up.
Johnstown resident and quilter Patricia Pugh said she originally made masks for herself and husband after seeing a pattern online.
“I then made a couple for my family who are in health care because I have a lot of fabric,” she said. “Two of my daughters are in health care and they requested them, so I’ll make them as long as they have a need and people want them.”
Pugh started about a week ago and has completed between 50 and 60 masks.
“They are tightly woven cotton,” she said. “This is a good way to use up some scraps that you have and it only takes a 6-by-9 (inch) piece of fabric.”
Pugh said she makes several masks at one time and each takes about 25 minutes to complete.
“I’ve always sewn, so it’s second nature to me,” she said. “These masks aren’t going to be an ultimate barrier, but I just want people working on the lines to be safe and if these masks help in some way then that’s what I hope to accomplish.”
