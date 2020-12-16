Lynnette H., from Westmont, describes how COVID-19 played a role in her kidney failure and also shares the pain of watching her children struggle with the virus.
Her experiences include waking up and realizing her youngest, who was less than a year old, had stopped breathing – “and there I was, turning her upside down, crying, begging her to take a breath, trying to dislodge the mucous in her chest by hitting her back, praying she would breathe.”
Lynnette’s heart-wrenching story is posted at inthistogethercambria.com, a website where local residents can share experiences about how the pandemic has affected their lives.
The site is hosted by a new group – “In This Together Cambria” – whose members hope Lynnette’s piece will be the first of many stories submitted and shared on the site.
“The storytelling, in particular, was something we feel really passionately about,” said Portage Township resident Ashlee Kiel, an organizer of the group. “We think that storytelling is a good way to help people understand that this isn’t just a problem for other places, that COVID is here, and it’s in our communities, and it’s hurting our neighbors, and friends and families.
“We really hope that people reading the stories will broaden their understanding of COVID, maybe increase their empathy and see themselves reflected in the stories that they’re reading. That is probably the most important way that people can get involved right now.”
The goal of the stories is to humanize and localize the pandemic.
“Oftentimes, I know that issues across the globe or in another part of the country can seem abstract, especially when the severity of it doesn’t reach home,” said Tulsi Shrivastava, who heads up the group’s storytelling team. “I think that stories really help to bridge that gap and bring those abstract concepts to life. … If you have information, alongside emotion and human faces attached to it, it has a much greater impact.”
Advocacy will also be part of the group’s mission.
Kiel said organizers came together after becoming frustrated with seeing COVID-19 skyrocket in the area – to the point where Cambria County ranked first nationwide in per capita cases among counties with 100,000 or more residents – and knowing some people were not taking mitigation efforts, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding group gatherings, seriously.
Rachel Allen, a member of “In This Together Cambria,” said the local community was “woefully unprepared” for dealing with COVID-19, despite ample warning about its severity.
She hopes the group, those who share their stories and local leaders can play a role in “making a better effort in their own sphere of influence to mitigate spread.”
