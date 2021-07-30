EBESNBURG – The family of John “Sonny” Kuhar Jr. speculated on Friday in front of the Cambria County Courthouse what the late sheriff’s deputy would think about his photo on the Beyond the Call of Duty group’s touring trailer.
“Honestly, he would have wondered what the big fuss was about,” said Kuhar’s daughter, Carol Garver.
She was one of about a dozen of Kuhar’s family, all wearing blue memorial shirts, who met the cross-country “End of Watch Ride to Remember” tour in Ebensburg.
“It’s a big honor,” said Kuhar’s widow, Rose. “He’d be pretty shocked to see all this.”
She added that having her husband memorialized this way meant a lot to her.
The deputy, who died of COVID-19 complications in November at 79 years old, was one of 339 officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 and were honored by the group during their trip.
A handful of motorcyclists led the trailer from Spokane, Washington, to the East Coast and will do so on the way back.
When the tour arrived in Ebensburg at 2 p.m. on Friday, it was the second stop of the day. The group would visit one more location in the state on Saturday before heading to West Virginia.
“We ride for them, and we love every single one of them,” Beyond the Call Chairman Jagrut “JC” Shah said.
Shah began the original tour in 2017 with local stops after retiring from a sheriff’s department in Washington.
He has a combined 25 years of law enforcement and military service.
Shah said the idea to start the ride was to let the departments and families know that their loss was felt across the nation.
They also want to let the loved ones of the fallen know that the officers are not forgotten.
Beyond the Call held the first national ride in 2020, honoring the 147 police officers who died in the line of duty the previous year.
Officers memorialized on the trailers have to be recognized nationally as line-of-duty deaths.
Once that’s done the application process with the nonprofit begins.
“It’s very fulfilling to meet these people,” group coordinator Allison McCarter said.
She noted Kuhar’s long career in law enforcement – 60 years – and how “phenomenal” his family is for supporting him during that time and how impressive his dedication to the community was.
Kuhar was first employed as an officer in 1960 and served throughout the years with Vintondale and Nanty Glo boroughs, Blacklick Township and eventually the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department after retiring from the municipal positions.
He was also a firefighter with the Vintondale Volunteer Fire Department.
“I thought this would be huge for rose because we didn’t get to honor John properly because of COVID,” acting Cambria County Sheriff Don Robertson said.
Officials at Beyond the Call of Duty reached out to Robertson months ago to inquire about adding Kuhar to their trailer and Ebensburg to their trip, and he was on board.
Robertson said he’s been following the group’s travels across the country and was glad to see them in person.
“It’s indescribable that this group would recognize John,” he said.
The deputy’s son-in-law, Robert Garver, agreed.
“It’s a well-deserved honor,” he said. “He was a great man.”
In addition to the trailer, which dozens of deputies and members of the public stopped to look at, the organization had a banner adorned with department patches on it for family and friends to sign around.
They had merchandise available, as well.
This year, the nonprofit has 44 states at 194 law enforcement departments scheduled for their more than 22,000 mile trip that began at the end of May and will end on Aug. 18.
For more information about Beyond the Call of Duty, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
