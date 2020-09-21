Pennsylvania reached two alarming milestones over the weekend, topping 150,000 total cases of COVID-19 and 8,000 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.
Cambria had no new cases and Somerset added one among 967 new cases statewide in Monday’s two-day update by Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Blair and Westmoreland counties each added one death as the state added 48.
There have been 150,812 Pennsylvanians infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and 8,004 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Across the region, Bedford County had one new case, Blair County had five, Centre County had 37, Clearfield County had three, Indiana County had 10 and Westmoreland County added 16 new cases.
New cases reported Monday include 234 collected on Sunday and 733 collected on Saturday. The number of those being tested has been lower on weekends.
The deaths in Monday’s update include 25 new deaths reported on Saturday and 23 reported on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.