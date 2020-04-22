A center that provides hope to grieving children and their families is working to ensure that the needs of the community are continuing to be met.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Home Nursing Agency’s Healing Patch in Ebensburg is unable to meet for peer support groups. But the agency is providing other ways for families to connect during the stay-at-home period.
“We wanted a way to capitalize on all of the extra time children are spending with their families,” said Shalen Steinbugl, Healing Patch volunteer coordinator/grief specialist.
Healing Patch developed Time Together Tuesdays, which is posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/healingpatchbyhomenursingagency, and features various activities, mostly general and some related to grief and loss, using common household items.
“We hope these activities are helpful to not only children who are grieving the death of a loved one, but also to children who are grieving everyday losses that have occurred because of the pandemic,” Steinbugl said.
In addition to weekly activities, the Healing Patch continues to take calls from the community concerning the best ways to support grieving children, enroll interested families in the program and deliver resources.
Healing Patch also is responding to the turbulent emotions people are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Melody Ray, coordinator of the Healing Patch, said society has experienced an enormous amount of loss in a short period of time.
“I am referring to not only losses to death but the multitude of other losses the virus has inflicted – loss of income, loss of milestone events and loss of predictable routines,” she said. “Individuals living alone or in a long-term care facility are longing for physical touch from loved ones.
“The list goes on and on, not to mention feelings of loss of security, trust and what we knew as normalcy.”
The agency wants people to know that it’s OK to have many emotions at once – to feel scared for your own health and for the health of those you love, to have both good and bad days, to give yourself grace regarding your own mental and emotional capabilities, to be forgiving regarding your physical limitations, to recognize that you are only in control of yourself and your own behaviors, to grieve all losses at this time, to talk about your experiences and concerns with people who will listen without judgment, to find meaning and experience personal growth, and to embrace the unknown future and to still remain hopeful.
“I feel we at the Healing Patch have an obligation to help the community identify the multitude of emotions that they are having as normal and natural,” Ray said, “and to put a word to what they are experiencing: Grief.”
For more information, call 1-800-445-6262.
