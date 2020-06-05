Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with lots of sunshine late. High 82F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 6, 2020 @ 12:53 am
Serving Greater Johnstown Since 1853
Windber Pool & Splash Pad’s opened under the green phase on Friday, June 5, 2020.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.