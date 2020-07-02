With most signature Johnstown events canceled due to COVID-19, a recent weekend of sanctioned BMX races at Highland Park may have been the largest local event since business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders were issued mid-March by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Visit Johnstown official said.
The Johnstown BMX club held three races on a weekend in June that brought in hundreds of people from 11 states throughout the Northeast.
Races were held June 12-14 at Highland Park, a week after Wolf allowed Cambria County to move into the least restrictive phase of his COVID-19 safety plan.
Jennifer Lindeman, Johnstown BMX president and track operator, said about 430 people registered to participate in the regional USA BMX Gold Cup qualifying race, sanctioned by USA BMX.
But she said the 430 participants included duplicate counts of riders who registered for more than one race.
While the number of riders on for the Gold Cup race was likely less than 430, family members also traveled with the riders.
In addition, about 200 people registered to ride in a charity race for the Leukemia Society on June 12, and USA BMX state-qualifier races were held on Sunday, she said.
Lindeman said she couldn’t accurately estimate the crowds on each day, but Gold Cup on June 13 likely drew about 450 people, she said.
Wolf set a limit of 250 people for events and gatherings in the green phase of his COVID-19 reopening plan, which Cambria entered in early June.
Lindeman said the three-day event ran smoothly, with no interruption by local authorities to limit the crowd.
Lindeman said she had tried at first to limit rider participation through online registration, but then she said she stopped counting because of subsequent guidance from Wolf as well as an undecided legal battle between Wolf and the Pennsylvania Legislature.
Lindeman said she interpreted Wolf’s guidance on outdoor recreation to mean that outdoor activities did not have a gathering limit in the green phase.
However, Gov. Wolf’s Press Secretary Lyndsay Kensinger said the limit for events is 250 people.
“The guidance (regarding crowd limits of 250 people) has not changed,” she wrote in an email.
Virus precautions
And though that rule appeared to be in flux because of a challenge made by the state Legislature in early June, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with Wolf, shooting down the Legislature’s attempt to negate governor’s disaster declaration and the related COVID-19 business safety measures.
Lindeman said Johnstown BMX took necessary COVID-19 precautions prescribed by its sanctioning body, USA BMX, and the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.
She said she had to present her plan to the Highland Park Regional Board of Directors, which then granted her permission to conduct the races.
“In terms of social distancing, we had to have numerous hand washing stations and portable toilets,” Lindeman said.
“We had to have signage maintaining social distancing and limits for the number of people allowed in the staging area. No parents were permitted at the finish line. And all pit spaces had to be socially distanced.”
In addition, masks were recommended but not enforced, she said.
“We held the first (BMX USA) Northeast qualifier since the lockdown,” she said. “That increased our participation numbers greatly.”
Business boost
Johnstown BMX has been holding sanctioned races at Highland Park for years.
“Under normal circumstances, we would have had far fewer people riding for the Gold Cup,” Lindeman said. “But because we were the first Northeast qualifier to be held, New York is still not racing, it was everybody’s first opportunity to get back on track.”
Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown – formerly the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau – said the event brought business to the region, especially for hotels.
“We have a sports travel marketing program whereby we actively work to place bids for events or work with local organizers such as Johnstown BMX to bring things into town,” Rager said. “We were happy to see the event was able to go off as scheduled. We were happy to support it.
“It brought in a good chunk of business, which is appreciated anytime, but especially at a time when we are experiencing record-low lodging occupancy and visitation to our area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
People who traveled for the races either camped at Highland Park or stayed in local hotels.
Rager said the bureau encourages travel.
“The Johnstown BMX weekend very well could have been the biggest event in the area since the shutdown in March,” Rager said. “Many other signature events have been canceled in the area.”
