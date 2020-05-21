Greater Johnstown Water Authority has temporarily suspended penalties for late bills in response to the tough economic times being experienced by many local residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
Michael Kerr, the authority’s resident manager, said the GJWA board approved the policy as “a means for some economic relief for the people who are without work right now.”
The authority will review the decision on a month-to-month basis.
“Once it gets back to normal, the late penalty will go back to what’s prescribed in the rates and rules of the water authority,” Kerr said.
“It’s not going to compound over this time while it’s suspended and then be tacked on at the end. The late penalties are being totally forgiven during this period.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.