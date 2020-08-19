The Greater Johnstown School Board had to cancel its special meeting Wednesday because too many people showed up.
Teachers from the district attended en masse to voice their concerns about the safety of reopening schools for the next academic year and with the board members and administrators the room reached the state recommended limit of 25 people per gathering.
“We just want to convey the feeling that, basically, ‘not until it’s safe,’ ” Greater Johnstown Education Association President-elect Nancy Behe said on behalf of the group.
Several factors about the return have the teachers worried not just about their health but that of the students as well.
Behe said there’s concern about the rising number of cases in the area and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a condition that inflames various parts of the body, including internal organs, and is found in those who have either had COVID-19 or been around someone who has.
Cambria County has 407 incidents as of Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“I’m not going to play a game,” Behe said. “I just want to be heard.”
Outside a group of more teachers and members of the public formed a line, and a waiting list was created.
Amy Arcurio, Greater Johnstown superintendent, periodically stepped outside to update the crowd and assure them a solution was being worked on.
“Unfortunately, the board was unaware of the amount of teachers asked to come tonight to the meeting,” Arcurio said later.
She added that if the district had known this many people was going to show up, a plan to accommodate them would have been devised, such as a live stream.
The meeting is set to be rescheduled, and a new time and date will be announced soon.
Behe said she’s not sure how many teachers will show up to the next gathering, but the union will discuss the situation further.
