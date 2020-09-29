A Greater Johnstown High School student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, according to release from the district Tuesday.
Administrators were alerted to the case late Monday and informed that the student hasn't been in class since Sept. 16 due to the hybrid schedule in place.
High school students have been attending one day of in-person instruction per week since the beginning of the year and are set to start two days per week of face-to-face learning Oct. 5.
Amy Arcurio, Greater Johnstown superintendent, said this case doesn't affect that decision.
"It's an isolated incident," Arcurio said.
However, the student in question did attend an open-gym workout on Sept. 21.
Administrators have identified six players and one coach who had direct contact with the affected student.
Those individuals have been contacted by district leadership and the Pennsylvania Department of Health and will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
Additionally, the maintenance staff at Greater Johnstown have performed deep cleaning procedures in the building.
All open-gym sessions for the boys basketball program have been canceled through Oct. 6.
Tuesday's incident is the second case of the novel coronavirus in the Greater Johnstown School District.
The first also involved a student in the boys basketball program, but took place during the summer.
No other students or staff have tested positive since the school year began, Arcurio said.
"Our responses have worked well," she said.
