Greater Johnstown and Richland school districts have each added a COVID-19 case, with staff members testing positive.
These are the third instances of the novel coronavirus at both districts since school began.
Richland officials were alerted about a confirmed case involving an elementary school staff member in "the early afternoon on Wednesday" – the second COVID-19 occurrence in the school in October.
"Please note that the staff member received the test results (Wednesday), and that the staff member has not been in any district buildings since Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, due to a non-medically related leave of absence," a release from Superintendent Arnold Nadonley and Pandemic Response Team Coordinator Brandon Bailey said.
The state Department of Health was contacted. After an investigation, it was determined that no elementary staff or students will have to quarantine.
That's because more than 48 hours had passed since the staff member was on school property or in close contact with anyone in the school community, the release said.
A school closure is not recommended at this time and there will be no postponement of any district activities.
Greater Johnstown will not close after being alerted "late in the afternoon Monday" about a high school teacher who had tested positive for the disease.
Ten students from the district were in quarantine after contact tracing was completed, according to a release from Superintendent Amy Arcurio.
Those individuals had been in "close contact" with the affected individual on Oct. 20 and the teacher has been in quarantine since Oct. 21.
"The names of all individuals were provided to the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health and these students will quarantine for the mandatory 14 days," Arcurio said in the release.
"We appreciate the support of the community nurse, our school nurse and the pandemic response team – who were able to quickly execute our plan for contact tracing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.