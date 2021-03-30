Greater Johnstown School District is set to receive more than $25 million in new COVID-19 relief funds.
That money is part of $4.9 billion designated for Pennsylvania as part of the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release. “This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom.”
Greater Johnstown School District received roughly $12.8 million in January with the second round of funds, and about $2 million in May of last year during the first distribution.
According to the state Department of Education, Blacklick Valley School District will get $3,245,020 in this distribution; Cambria Heights, $1,896,705; Central Cambria, $2,497,000; Conemaugh Valley, $2,061830; Ferndale Area, $2,484,952; Forest Hills, $3,341,568; Conemaugh Township Area, $1,092,203; North Star, $2,355,386; Northern Cambria, $2,238,165; Penn Cambria, $3,126,652; Portage Area, $1,896,331; Richland, $2,066,295; Shade-Central City, $827,031; Somerset Area, $4,620,521; Westmont Hilltop, $1,987,640; and Windber Area, $2,916,771.
At least 20% of this money must be used to address learning loss and the social, emotional and academic needs of underrepresented students, a release from Wolf’s office said.
That includes those from low-income families, English learners, students with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness and children in foster care.
The rest of the funding can be put toward a wide range of initiatives, including technology purchases, professional training, after-school program and mental health supports.
All of the ESSER III money must be used by September 2024.
Around 90% of the nearly $5 billion designated for this round will go to public and charter schools, proportional to federal Title I-A funds received last year under the Every Student Succeeds Act.
The remaining money will be used by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for interventions that address learning loss, comprehensive after-school programs and summer enrichment, as well as to assist schools that do not receive a direct allocation, such as career and technical schools and intermediate units.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.