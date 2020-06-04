After finding out that Greater Johnstown High School wouldn’t be holding a more typical graduation ceremony, senior Shaye McClafferty decided to throw her own on June 10.
“I just got irritated and thought, ‘They can have their graduation and I’ll have mine,’ ” McClafferty said.
In the beginning of May, Shaye petitioned the school to have a traditional event, even coming up with a plan that would follow social distancing guidelines.
Her idea consisted of holding the graduation at the football stadium with guests spaced six feet apart and wearing masks.
But Greater Johnstown announced that the school would continue to follow the adjusted plan of compiling a senior video and airing it on WJAC-TV on June 18.
McClafferty said she thought that wasn’t enough and began investigating what it would take to hold a drive-in-style ceremony, similar to what other local schools have done in recent weeks.
After calling the Silver Drive-in in Richland Township and being told it would cost nearly $400 to rent out for the evening, Shaye and her mother decided that was feasible.
She created a Facebook page to announce the event and asked that everyone donate $5 per student to cover the cost.
Within 24 hours, McClafferty said “it spread like wildfire.”
“All of these people just started pitching in,” she explained.
Even a former Greater Johnstown coach had reached out to assist.
Tony Penna Jr., who previously served as the football coach and athletic director for the school, decided to lend a hand after being contacted to donate.
“I love these kids at Johnstown,” Penna said. “I’m very sympathetic to what they’re going through.”
He explained that he wanted to do more than just donate, though, because he admired the effort being put forth.
That’s why he decided to cover the cost of renting the drive-in and decorations.
Penna, through his restaurant, Tulunes Living the Dream Bar and Grill, is donating food for the event as well.
He’s also enlisted the help of Woodside Bar and Grill and Primo’s Pizza to donate food.
Penna said Shaye’s dedication inspired him to help in any way he could.
“It’s the least I can do,” he added.
McClafferty said “more and more people” are continuing to contact her to find out how to help.
Every morning she wakes up to a cellphone full of messages of thanks from seniors, and others asking for certain pictures to be included in the video being created.
“It’s such a cool feeling that all these people are behind you and want to support you,” McClafferty said.
There will also be a DJ on hand to provide entertainment, senior Sean McIntire is creating a video to be shown and homemade diplomas will be handed out.
McClafferty said she’s not asking anyone to wear caps and gowns, but encourages her fellow classmates to dress comfortably.
If they want to attend in the graduation attire, that’s fine, too.
Additionally, all seniors from the school are invited to attend the event, which will start between 8:45 and 9 p.m.
Since McClafferty scheduled the event at the drive-in, the Greater Johnstown High School officials has announced that the district is planning to hold its own ceremony at 3 p.m. June 15.
The virtual ceremony will take place on June 18.
“The Class of 2020 is always going to be a class you’re going to remember,” McClafferty said.
