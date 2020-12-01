Greater Johnstown School District students won’t be returning to in-person learning until as late as Jan. 22, Superintendent Amy Arcurio announced at the Tuesday board meeting.
Arcurio said the board “took a lot of time, effort and energy” during an almost hour-long executive session to have “deep, deep conversations regarding the safety” of students and staff in making this decision.
“As a school board, you’ve done an excellent job in giving time for the holidays to pass,” she said. “Also extending what potentially could be the mitigation of further COVID cases that we might have to face after we return from our holiday celebrations.”
The novel coronavirus transmission rate in the county will continue to be monitored, and if there is an opportunity to bring students back to hybrid, face-to-face learning prior to the end of January, that will be done.
Athletics will continue with open-gym practices to take place beginning Dec. 14.
Arcurio said administrators will enforce the mask mandate for this situation and look at opportunities for other extracurricular activities.
Prior to this announcement, Greater Johnstown Education Association President Tina Rogers spoke about the teachers’ working conditions and asked the board to consider allowing educators concerned about the virus to work from home.
At this time, teachers are providing lessons from their rooms in the district buildings.
“We’re just looking for the option to give to members to telework from home if they do not feel safe or to come into their classes,” Rogers said.
Nancy Behe, association president-elect, echoed her colleague’s request, stating that the teachers are working hard and “should never have to fear” or “have to fight for the right to do” their jobs to the best of their abilities.
The union’s appeal was not addressed during the meeting.
Afterward, Arcurio said the district will still require teachers to educate students from their rooms because the resources they need are found in the schools.
Educators are permitted to telework in specific instances, such as if they are in quarantine.
The district will take every situation on a case-by-case basis, Arcurio said.
In other matters, school board member Jason Moore resigned from his position Tuesday, citing professional and educational commitments.
He’ll vacate his seat Dec. 31.
Moore is the superintendent of Central Cambria School District and referenced the difficulty that position has provided during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as his work on a doctoral dissertation.
“Hopefully in 10 or 12 years, once I’m able to retire, I can run again,” Moore said. “I hate quitting anything, but I didn’t plan on running again anyway so I figured it’d be a good time for the board to appoint somebody.”
Eugene Pentz, board president, commended Moore for his work with the district and thanked him for his time and experience.
The board will be accepting resumes for Moore’s seat until 3 p.m. Jan. 11.
Those should be sent to the administration building, 1091 Broad St., and addressed to the attention of secretary Debra Crowder.
The board will appoint a new member at the Jan. 12 meeting, and that person will finish Moore’s term, which ends in December 2021.
Moore recommended the members consider a person of color as his replacement in order to better represent Greater Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.