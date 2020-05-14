Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Indiana Regional Medical Center employees recently received surprise gifts from the Greater Johnstown Education Association.
“We wanted to show them that they’re not forgotten,” association President Nancy Behe said.
In order to show their gratitude for the front-line workers in the hospitals, union members took up a collection of goods to be donated to both locations.
Snacks, hand lotion, GrubHub gift cards and candy were all gathered, and in the middle of April, Behe dropped off the basket to Indiana and executive committee member Paige Cortese took the supplies to Conemaugh.
“The entire team of heroes at Conemaugh Health System have been so grateful for all of the donations that have been made,” Market President of the Conemaugh Health System Bill Caldwell said. “From the ‘thank you’ baskets like the one donated from the Johnstown Education Association, to food provided by so many of our local restaurants, to PPE from schools and local companies, to handmade masks from so many good Samaritans in our community … we say ‘Thank you.’ It truly means a lot to all of us. It reinforces that we are all in this together.”
The baskets of goodies weren’t the only items donated.
In addition to the snacks and gift cards, Behe’s daughter, Emily, created two paintings to give the medical centers.
Behe said the paintings were inspired by the health care field.
One featured a stethoscope in the shape of a heart.
The creations also included sayings, such as “Nurses are the heart of health care.”
Greater Johnstown teacher Melissa Cabo added a personal touch as well. She wrote a poem for the hospitals.
During a group chat by the executive team of the association, the members were discussing what could be contributed to the donation.
Cabo, who said she previously wrote often, offered up a poem.
She explained that she wrote it with the concepts of positivity and gratitude in mind.
