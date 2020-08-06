The Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center is receiving more than $70,000 thanks to the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
Career and technical centers around the state are splitting $10.5 million, according to a release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office on Thursday.
Somerset County Technology Center is receiving $42,829.
“CTCs across Pennsylvania are preparing students to enter the commonwealth’s workforce, and our communities depend on having these highly skilled students complete their education and earn their certifications,” Wolf said in a statement.
“This funding will help these institutions resume instruction safely.”
The money, supplied by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, allows governors to assist educational institutions with reopening and mitigation costs.
Wolf has previously used that funding to assist Pennsylvania colleges, universities and early education programs.
The funding for the career and technical institutes was calculated on the allocation formula for federal Perkins CTC grants, “which takes into account the population of students ages 5 to 17 and the percent of poverty within the same age group,” a news release said.
The formula also factors in the local education agency’s overall student enrollment in CTC programs.
The allocated funds can be used for several items such as purchasing personal protective equipment or technology to assist in transitions classes online.
