The Greater Johnstown School District has been allocated more than $2 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
This is thanks to the state department of education’s recently submitted Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund application.
“It’s a tremendous help to our continuity of education plan,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has applied to receive more than $500 million from the U.S. Department of Education through this application, state officials reported Monday.
“Pennsylvania’s educators have been working under extraordinary conditions from the onset of the coronavirus, first helping students and families to receive food and then setting up systems to provide continued education,” Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera said in a release.
“These funds will provide an initial measure of relief, and we appreciate the quick action by Congress. At the same time, emergency educational needs require Congress to pass another significant appropriation for states and schools.”
State officials expect the ESSER to be approved by the U.S. Department of Education within one week.
According to an allocation chart on the Pennsylvania Department of Education website, schools across the state will receive some sort of funding.
Regionally, most schools have been allocated anywhere from $100,000 to nearly $400,000 in one-time funds.
There are two exceptions to that allocation.
Greater Johnstown School District is listed as receiving $2,225,779 and Somerset Area School District is set to get $518,351.
All of these totals were calculated by the Title I-A formula, the state education website states.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, Title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides monetary assistance to schools and local educational agencies (LEA) with high numbers or percentages of children who come from low-income families.
Eric Kocsis, Greater Johnstown Business Manager, expressed concern about how this allocation will effect Johnstown’s basic education subsidy as stimulus money such as this has in the past.
He and Arcurio said the district is still waiting on further guidance from the state department of education on this matter.
This money can be used in a variety of ways, including technology purposes, food service, mental health supports, professional training, sanitization and cleaning supplies and summer and after-school programs.
Funds received through the ESSER must be used by September 2022.
Charter schools in the state will also receive funding through this application.
“The remaining 10% of ESSER funds will be used for state-level activities to address issues caused by COVID-19.
“PDE plans to use the funds to support initiatives, including remote learning, that can be designed and implemented with greater economy of scale at the state level than would be possible or practical for LEAs to pursue individually,” the release states.
Once the application is approved, the Pennsylvania Department of Education will post an application on its website for schools to fill out in order to receive the aforementioned allocated money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.