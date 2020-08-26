After a presentation by several administrative leaders, the Greater Johnstown School Board unanimously adopted a hybrid plan of learning for the upcoming school year at a special meeting Tuesday.
“I really appreciate the hard work that you’ve done,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
Similar to other area schools, Johnstown will approach the return to learning with an alphabetical system based on last names to divide the students and assign them specific days of in-class education.
At the high and middle schools, students will attend one day per week with the other four days remote learning.
Kindergarten through fourth-grade students will attend face-to-face class twice per week, and the remainder will be completed online.
Additionally, the schedules have been rearranged to allow teachers time every day for “office hours” to help students and parents.
Arcurio reported that the district has spent a significant amount of time and money to place hot spots around the city in strategic locations to provide free internet to students.
Greater Johnstown has also extended the reach of the Wi-Fi at all the buildings and connected with community organizations, which have agreed to open free Wi-Fi guest accounts and public spaces for students to use.
Other topics covered by the administrative staff included the purchase of electrostatic fogging machines for building sanitization, the necessity of wearing masks and how classrooms and other school operations will be socially distanced.
During the public comment section, Greater Johnstown teacher Melissa Cabo shared a message she was asked to relay to the district about what it’s like to have the coronavirus.
Cabo was followed by Greater Johnstown Education Association President-Elect Nancy Behe, who voiced her concerns about the reopening of schools again, including the rising number of cases in the area.
Behe was present last week along with a large group of teachers who wished to relay their worries to the board.
That meeting was canceled because there wasn’t enough space in the administrative building to accommodate the number of people who wanted to attend the meeting.
“Everybody has fears – the kids, the families, the teachers, the faculty,” Behe said. “Everybody has fears of making someone sick.”
Tina Rogers, GJEA president, spoke after Behe, and told the board about a survey of the union members that showed 55% do not think the district should reopen with in-person instruction.
Out of nearly 200 people that responded, 79% are concerned for their personal health and safety, and all “expressed some form of concern,” Rogers said.
Another survey conducted showed that those in the association prefer a totally virtual or hybrid model of education.
