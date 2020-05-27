GJHS individual pictures

Greater Johnstown High School seniors and international students from China were getting their individual picture taken Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for the virtual graduation on June 18. Dongsheng Li (left) and William Tang check out their caps and gowns in front of the high school.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

