Greater Johnstown High School seniors and international students from China were getting their individual picture taken Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for the virtual graduation on June 18. Dongsheng Li (left) and William Tang check out their caps and gowns in front of the high school.
Graduation picture
FERGUSON[mdash] Janet Eileen, 63, of Daisytown died unexpectedly Monday morning May 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1956 in Altoona a daughter of the late John Walter and Marjorie Ruth (Krape) Bigelow. She married Raymond Eugene Ferguson in January of 1978 in Winchester, V…
Nancy Carole, 78, of Hastings, Pa. (Askew-Houser, Inc., Ebensburg, Pa.)
Josephine A., 76, Johnstown (Hindman, Frankstown Rd.)
