The following is a schedule for meals for students in area school districts and through community outreach programs in place during the coronavirus pandemic. All meals are grab-and-go:
• Blacklick Valley School District: Families can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the elementary center and the high school during the week.
• Brownstown “Little Red Library”: Food exchange location.
• Central Cambria School District: Staff will provide breakfast and lunch to students from 11 a.m. to noon Monday and Thursday at Holy Name Catholic School, Ebensburg. Children must be present in the vehicle. Students and families may also walk to the site. Weekend Backpack Project extended to all students in K-12; no income guidelines; families may request food for each child within the family. Bags will include two breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks and drinks. Any student can be enrolled or removed from the list at any time by calling the district at 814-472-8870.
• Coal Miner’s Diner, Jennerstown: School-aged children can receive a free meal and pick from a hot dog, grilled cheese, spaghetti and meatballs or chicken nuggets with a side.
• Coney Island: Free meals for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. during the week.
• Conemaugh Township Area School District: Families are asked to reach out to Food Service Director Adam Thomas and the school will make the necessary arrangements.
• Conemaugh Valley School District: Free lunch for all students available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Conemaugh Valley High School; the Conemaugh Valley Youth League Baseball Field in East Conemaugh; East Taylor fire hall; Franklin fire hall; St. Gregory and Barnabas Church — Bon Air and Daisytown locations.
• Forest Hills School District: Meals can be picked up at Dunlo fire hall — 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.; South Fork Wesley United Methodist Church, Salix Bethel United Methodist Church — 11 to 11:45 a.m.; Sidman United Methodist Church 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.; Summerhill Township Fire Company Social Hall, Croyle Township Supervisors Building, St. Michael Catholic Church – 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Wilmore Heights – noon to 12:30 p.m.; Mine 42 Social Club — 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
• Johnstown and Ferndale school districts: Meals can be picked up Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Ferndale Junior High; 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren and Dale Borough Fire Department; 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Brownstown Ball Field and Berkebile Auto Service; noon to 12:30 p.m. at Johnstown Middle School, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, Coopersdale, Prospect and Solomon Homes and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Oakhurst Homes.
Backpack Project Weekend Meals will be available from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Johnstown Middle School, Coopersdale, Prospect and Solomon Homes and from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Johnstown Middle School and Oakhurst Homes for Johnstown students. Ferndale Backpack Project Weekend Meals will be provided to students on Fridays.
• Penn Cambria School District: Multiple meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday and Thursday at the Penn Cambria High School.
• Portage Area School District: Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school.
• Richland School District: Richland is performing a targeted breakfast and lunch delivery program for students. If parents have any questions, call 814-266-6063, ext. 8005.
• The Salvation Army: Free meals will be served out of the back of the Vine Street building from 4 to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
• St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen: Takeout meals served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.
• Westmont School District: Westmont administrators are performing a targeted drop off program for students. If parents have any questions, call 814-255-6751.
• Windber School District: Breakfast and lunch for students is available from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday at all Windber schools; Windber Stadium; Mine 40 playground; Ogletown Municipal Building; Windber Fire Department; Scalp Level Fire Department and the Paint Township Frosty Corner building across from Pomroy’s Convenience Store. Windber Area Community Kitchen is offering community members hot meals from 3 to 6 p.m. through Friday at Calvary United Methodist Church. Windber Families are asked to call 814-467-4567, ext. 801, if they cannot reach any of the aforementioned locations. Student’s name, ID number and grade level will be needed at pickup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.