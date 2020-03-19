Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf specifically credited three U.S. House of Representatives members, including two from the Johnstown area, for playing major roles in helping unlock U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance for the commonwealth in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th Congressional District, supported the request that provides up to $2 million to help small businesses offset expected temporary losses due to state-mandated closures in an attempt to slow the virus from spreading.
“We are incredibly grateful that the SBA recognized the urgency of this situation and granted our request so quickly,” Wolf said.
“I encourage our businesses and nonprofits to look at the SBA resources available to them and take advantage of this opportunity for financial assistance during this time of uncertainty.
“Thank you also to members of our congressional delegation, including Representatives Glenn Thompson, Chrissy Houlahan and John Joyce for their assistance in expediting our request.”
The interest rate will be 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere and 2.75% for nonprofits. Businesses with credit available elsewhere will not be eligible.
“As both a doctor and a former small business owner, I understand firsthand the challenges facing our small businesses during this unprecedented public health crisis,” Joyce, a dermatologist, said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and they need our support. It was an honor to help lead Congress’ efforts to deliver relief for the dedicated entrepreneurs and workers across Pennsylvania. Our community is resilient, and I am confident that our local businesses will survive this challenge and come back stronger than ever.”
