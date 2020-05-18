Southwest Pennsylvania residents, along with people living in other sections of the commonwealth, will be the ultimate decision-makers in how quickly regions respond to transitioning through the different phases of reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.
Counties in the southwest, including Cambria and Somerset, moved from stay-at-home red to yellow, which calls for aggressive mitigation, on Friday.
“(Monday) was the first day, for example, Pittsburgh was in the yellow phase,” Wolf said during an online press conference on Monday afternoon.
“I talked to the county executive, and he said that actually not very many people were coming into downtown Pittsburgh. And again that gets back to when we get to enforcement issues, the ultimate enforcement is the confidence – or lack of confidence – that ordinary citizens in Pennsylvania feel when they go to a place, a store, or back to work or to school. We can do anything we want in terms of snapping our finger and saying we're going from red to yellow, from yellow to green, but ultimately the decision-makers are the people of Pennsylvania. And when they decide, as they apparently did (Monday) morning in Pittsburgh that they're not going to show up, that's the reality that all of us have to deal with.”
