With the growing cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that all schools will remain closed until further notice.
Schools were set to resume April 6 after not having class for three weeks.
The state Department of Education last week began urging districts statewide to create continuity of education plans, cautioning that the closure could be longer than expected.
Wolf's announcement is coupled with the expansion of his and Pennsylvania Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine's "stay at home" orders, now applied to 26 counties.
Non-life-sustaining business closures remain in effect as well.
