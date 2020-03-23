Gov. Tom Wolf announced via Twitter Monday that all schools in Pennsylvania will remain closed for two more weeks along with other statewide mitigation efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
"These measures may seem extreme. However, we are in desperate times and need to make drastic changes in order to save lives," Wolf wrote on Twitter.
When it's determined that students can go back, the administrators, teachers and staff will be given a two-day notice to prepare with students returning on the third day, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
Previously, schools were set to resume March 30, but the closure will now extend until at least April 6.
Pedro Rivera, PDE secretary, said the intermediate units in the state are prepared to provide technical assistance to help develop continuity of education plans for all students during the closure.
Additionally, all standardized testing for students in career and technical education are canceled for the 2019-20 school year.
That includes exams from the National Institute of Metalworking Skills and the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute.
Within Wolf's announcement he issued a stay-at-home order for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.
