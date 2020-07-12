Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.