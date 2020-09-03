Gov. Tom Wolf’s lifting of his ban on spectators at PIAA events on Wednesday presented a classic good news/bad news scenario.
While the new guidance allows spectators during fall competitions such as football, soccer, volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country, Wolf did not lift the limit on the number of individuals permitted at those contests.
Indoor events still are limited to 25 individuals and outdoor competitions may have no more than 250 individuals. Those totals must include all athletes, coaches, officials, training staff, game staff, band, cheerleaders and media as well as fans.
“We are waiting for guidance from the PIAA,” District 6 Chairman Bill Marshall said shortly after a meeting of the district’s administrators on Wednesday afternoon. “The consensus from the group here is it actually made things worse.
“How can you let fans come to this event, but you can’t allow fans into volleyball games?” added Marshall, the Penn Cambria superintendent.
The 25-person limit already has volleyball coaches and officials exploring creative ways to hold games, including potentially rotating substitute players and training staff from hallways in some cases.
District 5 Chairman Paul Leonard of Shade had similar thoughts after learning of Wolf’s new guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(Wolf) did eliminate the wording of no spectators in his latest order, but he still has the limit at 250 (for outdoor events),” Leonard said, specifically referring to football, which opens the delayed regular season on Sept. 11. “Smaller schools that don’t have large rosters, large bands, large coaching staffs, large cheerleading squads, you could at least get a parent there or two (per student).
“Some schools might have 70 kids in their band and 30 or 40 cheerleaders,” Leonard added. “That’s 110 of the 250. Their parents are going to want to come, and you haven’t even started to talk about the players and the coaches, and the officials and the clock operator.
“It just turned us into, ‘Who is coming? The band? Cheerleaders? Parents?' They both (parents) should be there. It was simple when they said no spectators. Now, spectators are allowed. Who do you cut out? It’s going to depend a lot on the different schools.”
The latest guidelines stated, “All individuals present at the facility at which such activities are held count towards gathering limitations and must follow the Universal Face Covering Order and social distancing guidance when arriving, attending and departing the event.”
The previous language in Wolf’s guidelines had read: “Sports-related activities at the PK-12 level are limited to student athletes, coaches, officials and staff only. Band and cheer are also allowed in a sports setting, but individuals involved in such activities count towards gathering limitations and must comply with face covering order and social distancing guidelines. Visitors and spectators are prohibited from attending in-person sports-related activities.”
The individual school districts now must address the issue of how many fans will be permitted to attend games.
Wolf announced the updated guidelines prior to the Pennsylvania House passing two bills related to sports and extracurricular activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A press release on state Rep. Jesse Topper’s website on Wednesday stated, “Protecting the right of Pennsylvania families and school districts to choose what is best for students, the House today approved two pieces of legislation by Reps. Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton) and Mike Reese (R-Somerset/Westmoreland). House Bills 2787 and 2788 ensure that local districts, parents and students are the ultimate decision makers when it comes to a child’s education and participation in extracurricular activities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.