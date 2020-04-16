Gov. Tom Wolf issued reprieves Tuesday to the first eight state prison inmates to be temporarily released in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf created the Temporary Program to Reprieve Sentences of Incarceration on April 10.
He said then that the program would “reduce our nonviolent prison population and leave fewer inmates at risk for contracting COVID-19 while maintaining public safety.”
The program would provide for the temporary release of nonviolent inmates who are close to their release dates to community corrections facilities or home confinement. Approximately 1,500 to 1,800 inmates would be eligible for release, although DOC Secretary John Wetzel said the actual number of inmates released is expected to be lower.
None of the inmates whose reprieves were signed Tuesday were released from either of Somerset County’s state prisons. Five were released from SCI-Waymart near Scranton, two were released from SCI-Smithfield near Huntingdon, and one was released from SCI-Coal Township near Shamokin.
All reprieved inmates are to undergo COVID-19 screening prior to release. Some may be released to community corrections centers, while others may be released to home confinement, but all are to be confined and supervised by parole agents.
Each of the reprieves signed by Wolf reads in part: “If at any time the subject of this reprieve violates the supervision requirements imposed by the Department, this reprieve is revoked and the individual shall be returned immediately to the physical custody of the Department of Corrections.”
Information on reprieved inmates, including names, committing counties, reprieve dates and releasing facilities, can be found online at the DOC’s COVID-19 webpage, www.cor.pa.gov/Pages/COVID-19.aspx.
