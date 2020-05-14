On the eve of this region's move toward reopening, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on Thursday said the state will step up monitoring to control the spread of COVID-19 disease.
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Westmoreland are among 13 counties moving Friday from the current red phase to the yellow phase under Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan.
“We are going to continue to be looking, very closely now and in the future, at all the counties, of course, but particularly the counties that are going from red to yellow,” Levine said during Thursday's press briefing.
As new clusters or local outbreaks of the coronavirus are identified in counties that have reopened, Levine said, community health nurses and their teams will contact infected individuals to determine who else may have the virus. She stressed that the contact tracing program is not a “Big Brother” invasion of privacy.
“This is a very well-established public health activity,” Levine said, adding it has been commonly used during local outbreaks of other infectious diseases.
Levine explained how the contact tracing practice for The Tribune-Democrat during a special press teleconference Tuesday.
Contact tracing is used to follow up on expanded testing in the yellow zones, she said.
“If they are positive, we follow with a case investigation of that person and then do contact tracing to find their contacts,” Levine said.
Those who test positive will be isolated and their close contacts will be quarantined to control outbreaks, she said.
'Yellow means caution'
Those who live in the newly opened yellow zones can help the areas move toward green by continuing to take precautions.
“Yellow means caution,” Levine said. “There is still COVID-19 present. We just want to make sure that it doesn't spread. People need to be very careful. They need to wash their hands and do everything I talk about as part of my daily updates.”
She suggested people continue to stay home if possible, wear masks, practice social distancing and do curbside pickup when shopping.
“We will be watching, with the counties, to make sure we can prevent any outbreaks,” Levine said.
New cases of COVID-19 in the region remained low Thursday, with single cases in cases in Bedford and Blair counties representing the only local changes in the Department of Health's daily update.
The report showed 938 new cases and 275 additional deaths across Pennsylvania.
There have been 59,636 cases and 4,218 COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Thursday's deaths occurred over several weeks, the health department said.
"There were 44 new deaths reported overnight. The remaining 231 were reported as a result of a reconciliation of data over the past several weeks," the health department said in a press release. "This means the department added 275 total deaths to the data."
Data reconciliation
Although Thursday's daily case report was the highest since Sunday, it remains lower than the daily average for the month.
For the second time, the report shows a positive test for a resident in a Blair County nursing home or personal care home. The May 7 report also showed a Blair County home infection, but subsequent reports removed the case.
“We are constantly going through and performing reconciliation work on our data, making sure the facility is actually in that county and it isn't just an office for the facility; making sure the facility is either a nursing home, personal care home or assisted living facility, etc.,” health department spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email. “It is likely that, in our work, we determined the (May 7) case was not actually a case in Blair County.”
Levine said earlier this week the state will begin releasing information about which nursing homes have had coronavirus cases and deaths. Currently, the health department website lists long-term care facility cases and deaths by county.
Cambria and Blair counties now have one facility case each, with no deaths. Bedford and Somerset counties have reported no cases in the homes.
Indiana County has had 13 residents and two employees test positive for COVID-19 across four long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes and personal care homes. Indiana has reported four deaths related to the homes.
