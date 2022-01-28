JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s update of COVID-19 case data was delayed on Friday due to a technical problem with the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health said the issue was being addressed, adding: “Once the data is available, we will work to update the dashboard.”
The data was still not up-to-date in time for publication in Saturday’s edition of The Tribune-Democrat. The update in Tuesday’s editions will include reports from Friday through Monday, provided the state reports are available.
