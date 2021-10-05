The administration of Greater Johnstown School District was given approval by the board to get quotes for metal detectors and more security personnel at Tuesday’s meeting.
These measures came after weeks of students fighting – with videos of the altercations circulated on social media – and a pair of learners allegedly in possession of a pocketknife at the high school on Sept. 22.
The board also had two executive sessions on Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, to talk about safety matters, which led to Tuesday’s suggestions.
“I think when the school community is challenged ... we have to respond,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
Prior to the voting portion of the meeting, Arcurio presented a list of steps to address these problems.
Under the new safety plan, two security guards would be added to both the high school and middle school, plus another in each building to watch the monitors, along with a school resource officer (SRO) at the elementary school. That position will be paid for with a grant, while the others will be paid about $30,000 per year.
If these additions are approved later, the high school will have seven guards and one SRO; the middle school would have five guards and one SRO; and the elementary will have two guards and an SRO.
Arcurio said the new security personnel would serve not strictly as rule enforcers, but as helpers – someone the students can build a relationship with and come to with their problems.
She also provided preliminary costs for the metal detectors.
Each full-sized device would be $5,495, and the wands are priced at $200 per unit.
The proposal listed three of each for a total of about $17,000.
After bringing this up, the superintendent noted the possible extra expenditures associated with installation, training and maintenance for the larger models.
In addition to these security items, Arcurio spoke about new mental health supports available in each building, such as the reengagement specialists now at the elementary and middle schools, and the navigator, director, and re-engagement specialist at the high school.
Arcurio said the district wanted the public to know that they were not happy with how the school year started and are taking steps to address those issues.
School board member James McMillen, who attended the executive sessions on safety, said the gatherings went well.
“We keep hammering away for solutions,” McMillen said.
He added that the board is working hard because it cares about the students.
Safety and security was brought up in the public comment section of the meeting as well.
Community member and Republican candidate for Johnstown mayor John DeBartola commended the district for introducing these measures, but encouraged them to not hold discussions, especially on student safety, behind closed doors.
“You need to take this more seriously,” he said.
Missy Spaugy, a district parent who’s running for school board, told the members she was concerned about the violence and lack of safety in the high school.
“I know you updated policies and I ask that you please stick to them and hold to the alternative and cyber options for students who are endangering others,” she said.
“Schools need to be a safe place.”
In recent weeks, administrators have seen a “significant decrease” in the amount of physical altercations, Arcurio said after the meeting.
She credited the full staffing of four security guards at the high school, as of Sept. 23, and the students falling into a routine as the reasons for that improvement.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
