The Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center is welcoming back students Aug. 26 while releasing a video detailing how the new school year will work on Tuesday.
John Augustine, administrative director, talks about the various COVID-19 mitigation efforts the school has put in place and the continuity of education plan while the camera sweeps over the campus.
“The 2020-21 school year is starting out with a lot of questions for everyone,” Augustine said in the video.
He adds that the career and technology center is providing several options of personal protective equipment to the students, such as a neck gaiter.
While in program areas the students also have the option of donning a neck or hat shields and are welcome to bring a covering of their own if they choose.
Augustine said the program areas are cleaned daily and the common areas are being sanitized during the school day and after class in the evening.
Fogging machines have been purchased for additional disinfectant, cleaning wipes are stocked in all areas and touchless water filling stations have been installed.
If the school has to move to online, instructional time will be split into three 21/2-hour parts, including daily live interaction with teachers, specially designed online lessons and, new this year, hands-on activities to work on at home.
“We have purchased each student two buckets that will be filled with hands-on instructional activities and you will work on them following directions provided by your teacher,” Augustine said. “When you complete your work, your next bucket will be ready for you.”
He ends the message by stating that the doors are open, and the faculty and staff at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center are ready for students to return to the classroom and begin the 50th year of instruction.
To watch the full video, visit www.gjctc.org.
